State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

State Street Corp raised its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Preformed Line Products worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

