State Street Corp Takes $4.13 Million Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 369,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

