Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,950 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,934,164.96.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.24. 6,959,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

