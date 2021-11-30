Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

