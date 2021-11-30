Steve Perkins Sells 125,000 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,823,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,458,709.60.

Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 25th, Steve Perkins sold 43,000 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$34,460.20.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Steve Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$1.44.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.