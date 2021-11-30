Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $56.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,850 shares of company stock valued at $29,207,589 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

