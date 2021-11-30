Stilwell Value LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. TFS Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

