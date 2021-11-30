StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

SNEX stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

