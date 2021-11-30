StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.77, but opened at $62.75. StoneX Group shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 927 shares.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

