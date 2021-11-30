Storj Market Capitalization Tops $942.95 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $942.95 million and approximately $236.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,481,906 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

