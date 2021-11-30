Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

