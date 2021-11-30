Subsea 7 (SUBCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/23/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/18/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a 86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from 90.00.

11/11/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/15/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a 90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from 93.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

