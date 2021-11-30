Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $984.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045378 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00235851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

