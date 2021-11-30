Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 33,358 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

