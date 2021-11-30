Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 343.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.