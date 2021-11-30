Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

