Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

