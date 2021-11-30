Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 272,630 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,649,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61.

