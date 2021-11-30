Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

