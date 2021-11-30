SuperLauncher Hits Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $332,379.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,411,156 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.