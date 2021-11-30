Suruga Bank (SUGBY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS: SUGBY) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Suruga Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68% Suruga Bank Competitors 20.76% 10.76% 0.87%

This table compares Suruga Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million $201.47 million 3.30 Suruga Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.81

Suruga Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Suruga Bank pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Suruga Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Suruga Bank Competitors 1072 3116 2601 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.17%. Given Suruga Bank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Suruga Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank’s rivals have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suruga Bank rivals beat Suruga Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

