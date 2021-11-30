Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 797,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

