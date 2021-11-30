Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $223.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

