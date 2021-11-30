Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of SZKMY opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

