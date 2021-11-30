Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 156,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,839,055 shares of company stock worth $46,993,259 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

