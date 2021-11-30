Symmetry Partners LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

