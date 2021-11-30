Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

