Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton stock opened at $167.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

