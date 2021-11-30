Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 1,784.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.06% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

