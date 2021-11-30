Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSMXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sysmex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Sysmex stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

