Tadpole Finance Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $76,951.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00018756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.08081836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.97 or 1.00069049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

