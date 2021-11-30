Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $211.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

TTWO stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

