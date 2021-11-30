Tapinator (TAPM) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tapinator to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tapinator alerts:

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tapinator and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 789 999 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Tapinator’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 26.67 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 11.18

Tapinator’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tapinator rivals beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.