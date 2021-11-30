Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.45

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 1497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $2.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.99%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.