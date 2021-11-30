TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in TCV Acquisition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.