Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNISF)

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

