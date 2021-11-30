Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after buying an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $100.51 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

