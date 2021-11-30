Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLGHY stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

