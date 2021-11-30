Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.