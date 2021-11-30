Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,860.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $10,860.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00209828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00667199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

