Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $635,428.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 505,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,864. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 115.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.