Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

