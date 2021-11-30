TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0035

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 23% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $98,287.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00063754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00094605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.76 or 0.07708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,056.44 or 0.99920628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

