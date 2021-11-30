Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Teradyne Company Profile
