TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Financial Survey

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 25.51% -10.41% -1.64% Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kosmos Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.87 -$51.14 million $0.71 3.65 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.82 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -8.78

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

