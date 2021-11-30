Texas Roadhouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,252 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. 17,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

