Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

TGH opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

