Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.
TGH opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
