TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 108.1% in November

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the October 31st total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

