Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 3.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

TGSGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Danske cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.5556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

