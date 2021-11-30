The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$83.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

